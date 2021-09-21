The Championship Title Sponsor will headline the 2021 Spanish, Portuguese and Argentinean Rounds.

Dorna WSBK Organization (DWO) is delighted to announce Motul as the Event Main Sponsor for the Spanish Round held from the 24th to the 26th of September at the Circuito de Jerez – Ángel Nieto, the Motul Portuguese Round taking place at the Autódromo Internacional do Algarve from the 1st to 3rd October and the Argentinean Round held at the Circuito San Juan Villicum from the 15th to 17th of October.

The Spanish and Portuguese circuits are popular events on the calendar, whilst the Argentinean circuit will host the first non-European round of the season. The Championship arrives with just one points separating first and second, meaning the three rounds bring high importance for the title race, promising to be exciting events.

Founded in 1853, Motul is specialised in the formulation, production, and distribution of high-tech engine lubricants, with the French company reaching out worldwide with a presence in over 160 countries. The company is well known for the quality of its products, innovation capacity and involvement in the field of competition.

Motul has a long history in motorsport and has been the Championship’s Title Sponsor since 2016 and this year, is also supporting both Team HRC and MV Agusta Corse Clienti. Motul is always innovating to push the boundaries of performance, a shared attribute that also defines the Championship.

With Motul’s philosophy of using competition as a living laboratory for new products, WorldSBK is the perfect partner for the French company to demonstrate the quality of its 300V Factory Line and MC CARE product ranges and thus to set a top-quality product from racing directly to the customer. This Event Main Sponsor agreement enhances the historic partnership between the world’s fastest production-based Championship and the iconic French company.

As well as sharing their experience with fans at the Motul Action Box in the paddock, Motul will ensure stunning hospitality and a remarkable experience to all WorldSBK guests attending the Spanish, Portuguese and Argentinean Rounds. – www.worldsbk.com

