The kick-off date for the Cuckoo Malaysian Premier Futsal League 2021 has been postponed.

The decision was announced by the FA of Malaysia (FAM) today following a virtual meeting with the Malaysian Ministry of Health (KKM) and also the National Sports Council (MSN).

The new kick-off date for the Cuckoo Malaysian Premier Futsal League 2021 will only be announced after the next meeting which has been scheduled for 7 June 2021.

The decision for the postponement was made due to the introduction of the Movement Control Order (MCO) as a result of the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in the country.

