Defending champions Thailand will face off against Vietnam in the battle for regional supremacy in the final of the ASEAN Mitsubishi Electric Cup™ 2024 as the nations go head-to-head in a hugely anticipated re-run of 2022’s nail-biting decider.Masatada Ishii’s outfit will take on Kim Sang-sik’s Vietnam side after securing a dramatic 3-1 win over the Philippines in the second leg of the semi-final in Bangkok on Monday, with Suphanat Mueanta heading in a 116th minute winner for the Thais.That goal allowed Thailand to overcome a 2-1 loss in the first leg in Manila and seal a 4-3 aggregate win that takes the nation into an 11th ASEAN Championship final.“I’m proud to reach the final,” said Thailand captain Peeradon Chamrasamee, who scored the opening goal of the second leg to help his side book their place in the decider. “We got the result we wanted in the end.“There’s pressure. Vietnam look like a strong team this year. They had a long preparation period, I think it’s a good match-up for the final. I’m looking forward to the match.”The nations will be meeting in the final for the third time, with the first leg to be played in Viet Tri Stadium on Thursday. The return will be held at Bangkok’s Rajamangala Stadium on Sunday. Both matches kick-off at 8pm local time.Vietnam defeated Thailand 3-2 on aggregate in the 2008 final to win their first ASEAN Championship title while 14 years later the two nations met again in the decider, with Thailand prevailing by the same scoreline to claim a record-extending seventh success.That most recent clash saw the nations share a 2-2 draw in the opening leg in Vietnam before the Thais prevailed with a 1-0 win in Pathum Thani which came courtesy of a solitary goal from Theerathon Bunmathan.Thailand go into the final having been defeated only once in the 2024 edition. Ishii’s side registered four straight wins in the group phase before losing the first leg of their semi-final against the Philippines.Vietnam, meanwhile, are unbeaten having picked up three wins and a draw in the opening phase of the competition before securing back-to-back victories over Singapore to notch up a 5-1 aggregate win that booked their final berth.The form of Nguyen Xuan Son has been of particular significance for Kim Sang-sik’s team, the Brazil-born forward scoring five times in the three matches he has played since making his debut for his adopted homeland.“The whole team will adhere to the strategies developed by the coaching staff for the upcoming match,” said Vietnam’s Do Duy Manh following the win over Singapore.“As players we will focus on active recovery and rest to perform well in the first and second legs of the final.”

