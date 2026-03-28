Day Three, Macao Match Cup 2026. Macao, China. March 27, 2026.

The third day of the 2026 Macao Match Cup delivered must-win races in the qualifying round-robin as teams fought changing, light winds for the remaining quarter-final places.France’s Aurélien Pierroz secured top spot in the qualifiers and a place in the quarter-finals alongside USA’s Christian Prendegrast, Ian Garreta (FRA), Oscar Engström (SWE), Jeppe Borch (DEN), Cole Tapper (AUS), Johnie Berntsson (SWE) and New Zealand’s Nick Egnot-Johnson.Top-seeded Cole Tapper and his Kairos Racing team from Sydney had a slow start to the event but won two crucial races today to clinch a quarter-final berth, with compatriot Tom Picot just a half point behind.Tapper reflected on a pivotal final qualifying race against Johnie Berntsson, highlighting pre-start and tactical choices that secured the win. He credited an improved start and a decisive left shift that turned the race into a jibe set at the top, leaving few passing opportunities.“It’s been a long and slow start to the week for us to be honest,” said Tapper. “We’ve had to battle and scrap every single race, and a lot of the time it just hasn’t gone our way. We’ve made come careless mistakes but we have pulled through and this afternoon and we’re happy with our performance today to get to the quarter finals.Reflecting on their final qualifying match, Cole highlighted the critical pre‑start and tactical decisions that secured the win.“It was a tight race with Johnie (Berntsson). We had a good start, something we’ve been struggling with, so that made a good change. With the short course, the start is basically everything. A big left shift came through, and it became a jibe set at the top. We both rounded the right‑hand gate, and from there, there weren’t many passing opportunities. It was make or break for us and I’m pleased we managed to stay ahead.”For the quarterfinals, the team has been selected by Denmark’s Jeppe Borch, who won last year’s Match Cup Sweden in Marstrand also in the Far East 28 boats being used in Macao.“We haven’t raced Jeppe too much,” added Tapper. “We know each from other events, but this is our first series together.”Leading the qualifiers, Aurélien Pierroz chose USA’s Christian Prendegast as his quarter-final opponent, selecting the team placed eighth in the round robin.Racing was brought to an early close due to an approaching storm over Macao City. The quarter-finals are scheduled to start at 10:00 a.m. local time tomorrow.

Racing continues through Sunday 29 March.

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