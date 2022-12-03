Myanmar scored a 4-1 win over Thai League 1 side Chonburi FC in a test match as they gear up for the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 later this month.

Head coach Antoine Hey made a handful of changes between the first and second half to give every players in the squad the chance to taste action.

Win Naing Htun grabbed the opening goal off a quick counterattack in the 45th minute to put Myanmar ahead before adding further goals in the second half.

Naizin Thant then added the second goal in the 51st minute, Lin Chet Soe (85th minute) and Yang Kyaw Htwe (88th) as Chonburi scored their only goal of the game in the 66th minute.

For the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022, Myanmar are in Group B against Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore and Laos.

#AFF

Pictures Courtesy #MFF

