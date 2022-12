Lovely Fernandez’s eight minute winner was enough for the University of Santo Tomas to upset leaders Far Eastern University to remain in contention for a spot in the knockout stage of the PFF Women’s Cup last night 30 November 2022 at the PFF National Training Center in Carmona, Cavite.

A UST long ball near the center line found Fernandez sprinting free towards the box and latched a chip over Liliana Portillo for the only goal of the match.

