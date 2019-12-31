The Myanmar women’s football team plan to take on their counterparts from Thailand as part of their preparation for the Olympic Games 2020 qualifiers.

“The FA of Thailand informed us about this friendly match this week. We have a plan to move our preparations to China before the qualifying tournament. So, we are negotiating for this match to be held in January,” said Ko Ko Thein, the secretary general of the Myanmar Football Federation (MFF).

Myanmar are preparing for the qualifying round of the Olympic Games 2020 which is to be held at the Jeju World Cup Stadium in Seogwipo, South Korea from 3-9 February.

Myanmar will meet host South Korea and Vietnam following North Korea’s withdrawal from the qualifiers.