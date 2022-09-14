Nakagami signs new one-year deal with LCR Honda

Born in Chiba in 1992, Takaaki Nakagami made his MotoGP™ debut in 2018 with the LCR Honda IDEMITSU Team and 2023 will be their sixth season together. Year by year, Nakagami has demonstrated consistent improvements and so far, during his 80 MotoGP race starts: has finished as the top Independent Team Rider on five occasions and has taken six top-five finishes.

Furthermore, Nakagami has accumulated one Pole Position and four Front Row starts in the premier class alongside his 14 Moto2 World Championship podiums, which included two wins.