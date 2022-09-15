“Nico has intensively prepared himself for prototype racing with races in the LMP2 class. In addition to Formula E, Nico sees his future at Le Mans and in prototype racing. We can’t offer him that at the moment, so it was with a heavy heart that we jointly decided to let him go and give him the opportunity to realize his dream.”

“Just like René Rast, Nico Müller was originally intended as a driver for our LMDh project,” says Head of Audi Motorsport Rolf Michl.

The DTM finale at Hockenheim on October 8/9 will be Nico Müller’s last race under the sign of the four rings for the time being. Audi Sport and the Swiss race driver have mutually agreed to terminate their contract early at the end of the 2022 season.