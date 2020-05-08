The Badminton Association of Malaysia has ”opened the doors” for independent shuttlers to join the national squad for training as sparring partners – thanks to BAM supremo Datuk Seri Norza Zakaria.

With the national shuttlers set to resume training at the Academy Badminton Malaysia (ABM) by next month if the given the green light by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Ministry of Health, and the National Security Council (NSC).

The BAM has submitted a proposal and put in place all standard operating procedures (SOP) to resume training since the movement control order (MCO) came into force on March 18. The lockdown brought all sporting activities in the country to a standstill.

However, it is magnanimous of Norza to invite the professionals to join the national squad for training twice a week from July 15. More good news is that they can join the training on a full-time basis if the independent shuttles qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics which have now been postponed to next summer due to the ravaging coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

To invite the professionals to join the national squad in training at the academy is a “breath of fresh air” and a big boost to all players as they will get good sparring sessions.

Norza’s decision to invite the professionals drove home a strong message that Malaysia wants only the best for this year’s Thomas Cup Finals which will now be held in Aarhus, Denmark from Oct 3-11.

To many, inviting the professionals it might not be that big of a deal, but to Norza, who is also the president of the Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) it is simply ”I care absolutely” to keep Malaysia’s flag flying in the world of sports.

Known for his integrity, kindness, sincere, caring, and concern to make everything better and give great encouragement to sportsmen and sportswomen to help gain confidence, Norza has been a beacon of hope.

Norza wants the strongest squad and hence the invitation to the professionals would have come at a better time for Malaysian badminton.

For the record, Malaysia qualified for the Thomas Cup Finals on merit after finishing runners up to defending champions Indonesia in last year’s Badminton Asia Manila Team Championships in Manila.

Norza said in the interest of the nation and the national squad, BAM has decided to invite the professionals to train at the academy. The professionals can also train full time once they have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics.

Mixed doubles pair Chan Peng Soon-Goh Liu Ying were thrilled to get the ‘invitation’ as it is a win-win situation for both parties. The pair won the silver medal in the mixed doubles at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Peng Soon-Liu Ying went independent in January last year but are currently the highest-ranked Malaysians at No 7and well placed to compete in the Tokyo Olympics.

For Peng Soon, two recently became a father for the fourth time early this month, to get the chance to train at the academy is ”going back home” to familiar environments.

”The quality sparring we will get is a big boost for us to prepare for the Olympics,” said Peng Soon from Penang.

”Ít is a win-win situation for both parties. Since leaving the BAM, I have only sparred with the men’s doubles. It will be nice to spar with other mixed doubles pairs,” said Melaka-born Liu Ying. RIZAL ABDULLAH