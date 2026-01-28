National Deaf Bowler Mohd Zaidi Awang said tomorrow’s National Deaf Sports Awards (ASPN) 2025 is an important avenue for future deaf athletes.

The second edition of the National Deaf Sports Awards (ASPN) will be held tomorrow morning at the National Sports Council (MSN).

“I was proud to be crowned the Olahragawan at the National Deaf Sports Awards in 2024. It is an important venue for future athletes and for that reason, I will give my support to the next winner,” said the 54-year-old Mohd Zaidi, who was a member of the Malaysian Men’s Trio that won the silver medal at the 2022 Deaf Bowling Championship.

“I have been with MSDeaf for a long time, and I know that other than the support from the government, it is important that parents come out and support their children to join the association.

“In this way, MSDeaf will have more athletes in the future, and that is what we need at this time.”

Mohd Zaidi’s major achievement was winning gold at the Deaflympics in Munich in 2023, while last year at the same event in Tokyo 2025, he finished fifth.

His next major event will be at the Asia Pacific Multi Deaf Sports Championship in Penang in October.

The 2nd National Deaf Sports Awards tomorrow will have eight (8) main awards presented, and they are –

Sports Leadership Award

Sports Figure Award

National Coach Award

Special Award

Male Deaf Athlete of the Year Award

Female Deaf Athlete of the Year Award

To celebrate this historic event, the Minister of Youth and Sports of Malaysia, YB. Dr. Mohammed Taufiq Johari will be in attendance.

