It is neck to neck between Thai Son Nam and Thai Son Bac at the top of the Vietnam Futsal League 2023, where after ten matches both teams are tied on the same points.

Heading into the final few games of the season, Thai Son Nam and Thai Son Bac are on the same 20 points.

And this week, Thai Son Nam’s hope of putting some distance between them and second-placed Thai Son Bac were dashed when they were held to a disappointing 2-2 draw by struggling Cao Bang.

Nguyen Van Co Phat Con’s tenth minute lead was cancelled out by his own goal for Cao Bang with a minute left of the first half.

Duong Ngoc Linh then restored the advantage for Thai Son Nam in the 24th minute before Tran Thanh Phong then grabbed a late equaliser for both teams to share the spoils.

In the meantime, Sanvinest Khanh Hoa beat Hanoi 4-1 to keep within two points of the leaders – with goals from Phan Khac Chi (first minute), K’ Goi (13th), Tran Van Thanh (6th) and Tran Minh Tuan (38th).

Hanoi’s only goal of the game came off Tran Van Thanh 34th minute own goal.

