Vietnam will take on Thailand in the final of the AFF Under-19 Women’s Championship 2023 following the semifinal matches this evening at the Gelora Sriwijaya.

Vietnam edged Myanmar 2-1 after extra-time as Thailand overwhelmed host Indonesia 7-1.

An early ninth minute lead through Yin Loon Eain failed to put Myanmar through as Vietnam came back for the win after goals from Tran Nhat Lan (43rd minute) and Le Thi Trang (104th).

In the meantime, Thailand made sure of their place in the final this year with a hattrick from Thawanrat Promthongmee (15th, 31st and 70th) to be followed by Anaphon Amanpong (29th and 47th), Chattaya Pratumkul (63rd) and Natcha Kaewanta (88th).

Indonesia’s only goal of the game came through Claudia Scheneumann in the 24th minute.

