Dhaffatul Nurbaiti Harman and Syamimi Amalia Shahrizam are Negeri Sembilan’s rhythmic gymnastics investment for gold medals in future Malaysia Games (SUKMA) 2022 and the country.

The duo gave an inspirational performance in the individual apparatus final competition today but missed out on winning the hearts of the judges for a couple of more points that would have put them in a better finish.

Dhaffatul’s best final was fourth in the ball apparatus with a total score of 20.550 points – a mere 1.05 points behind bronze medalist Nicole Cheng Qi Ern from Penang.

And as far as Dhaffatul, a 14-year-old who studies at SMK King George V in Seremban, and 12-year-old Syamimi are concerned the Malaysia Games is just a start.

“The experience of competing in our first Malaysia Games was exciting. It’s okay we did not win medals. One day we will do much better and make our state proud. We have seen the competitors and competition. Next time we will be back stronger,” said a beaming Dhaffatul.

For the record, Dhaffatul’s first interest in sports was short-distance running events.

“One day I was watching Yoga on YouTube and was fascinated with it. I switched to rhythmic gymnastics. My parents have been very supportive of my involvement in gymnastics,” she added.

She is currently a holder of five individual apparatus gold medals in the Negeri Sembilan School Sports Council Championships {MSSNS}.

Syamimi also stamped her mark in the Under-12 championships with a five-gold haul.

In the National Schools championships this year Dhaffatul claimed two bronze medals but did much better at the National Junior championships by surprising all with gold in the ribbon.

The sun did not shine on Dhaffatul and Syamimi in this Games but expect the duo to create a storm in the future.

