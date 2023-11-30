Singapore Women’s National Team Head Coach Karim Bencherifa announced the selection of 21 players who will represent Singapore in two friendly matches during the December FIFA Window against the 142nd-ranked Bangladesh women’s team.

The squad comprises a mix of regular national team members and a promising group of first-time senior national team attendees.

Among the familiar faces are Lioness captain Rosnani Azman, forward Raudhah Kamis, Deloitte Women’s Premier League (WPL) Young Player of the Year nominees Syazwani Ruzi and Dhaniyah Qasimah, along with goalkeeper Beatrice Tan.

