The reigning Moto2™ World Champion will run the #31 as his MotoGP™ career begins at the Valencia Test.

After much speculation, Pedro Acosta’s (GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3) MotoGP™ number has been unveiled as the reigning Moto2™ World Champion dons the #31 on his premier class debut in Valencia.

Teammate Augusto Fernandez runs the #37 already in MotoGP™ – a number that Acosta won his Moto3™ and Moto2™ titles with – so just like he had to when moving up to Moto2™ in 2022, Acosta needed to find a new number ahead of linking up with his former Red Bull KTM Ajo teammate.

And that number has been confirmed as the #31. Acosta hinted that it would be similar to #37, and he’ll be hoping his new digits will bring him similar success. – www.motogp.com

