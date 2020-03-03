‘GKSS Match Cup Marstrand’ was announced as the new name of the Swedish world championship event of the 2020 World Match Racing Tour, this year hosting its 26th edition from 1-5 July. The event will be sailed in M32 multihulls managed by Gothenburg based agency CREATE in collaboration with GKSS (Royal Gothenburg Yacht Club). The 2020 Notice of Race has also been released including an increased USD75,000 prize purse and 14-team field. The popular annual Swedish match racing event continues its tradition as one of the flagship events of the World Match Racing Tour since the Tour was founded in 2000 – the event was previously named Match Cup Sweden before taking its new title of GKSS Match Cup Marstrand this year. The event attracts tens of thousands of spectators annually to the picturesque island of Marstrand, 30 kilometres to the west of Gothenburg.