The latest edition of the ‘Progression of World Athletics Records’ has been published by World Athletics Heritage in printed and ebook versions.

This invaluable reference work, which was first published by World Athletics in 1987, is again edited by ATFS member Richard Hymans. This edition has been published thanks to the generous patronage of Mark Takada, Canada.

“Every personal best or season’s best has meaning, but this book relates the magic of those athletes who have achieved the ultimate – a World Athletics record. In its pages, you will find the marks of all those who have stretched the boundaries of human achievement through athletics,” commented Sebastian Coe in this edition’s president’s message.

“As we approach the Olympic Games in Paris, it is important to reflect that only on very rare occasions is an Olympic gold delivered with a world record, such is the enormity of the task. In ‘my’ events, the men’s 800m and 1500m, it has only occurred seven times… The most recent world record, David Rudisha’s victory in London, was unbelievable and will go down as one of the greatest performances in Olympic history.”

Progression of World Athletics Records (2024 edition)

View ebook

A printed version is available to order:

Paperback. A5 Size. 669 pages.

Price: US$30 (including postage & packing)

Please send orders to:

World Athletics

6-8 Quai Antoine 1er

BP 359

MC 98007 Monaco Cedex

Tel: (377) 93 10 88 88

Fax: (377) 93 15 95 15

E-Mail: info@worldathletics.org

To celebrate the publication, we have 10 printed copies of the book available to give away.

