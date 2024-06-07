Myanmar assistant coach Lauren lamented his side’s 5-0 defeat to Japan on Thursday, citing a loss in focus as the main reason for their downfall.

Japan overpowered Myanmar at the Thuwunna Stadium in Yangon in their fifth game of Group B tie of the second round qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The result was a repeat of their first leg encounter in Suita, Japan in November last year.

“I am proud of the players as they showed their best. Our team showed good form, but near the end of the game, we lost our focus and conceded goals,” quipped Lauren.

The goals for Japan were scored by Keito Nakamura (16th and 90th+3 minute), Koki Ogawa (75th and 83rd) and Ritsu Doan (33rd).

Myanmar will complete their Group B fixtures against DPR Korea in Vientiane, Laos on Tuesday while Japan will be at home to Syria.

#AFF

#MFF

Like this: Like Loading...