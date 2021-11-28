Kit manufacturer Warrix have launched new colours for Thailand national football teams as they set to make their debut at the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 next month.

Utilising the concept of ‘FAITH’, the new kit highlights the use of patterns according to the legend of the Thai white elephant.

At the same time too, Warrix have also brought in cutting-edge technology to the production of the new suits that are equipped with ventilation and heat transfer system.

The fabric is soft and comfortable as it maintains balanced body temperature alongside UV Protection and inhibits bacteria.

The Warrix kit comes in four colors – Blue (Indigo Cloud), Red (Crimson Red), Green (Bai Khae Green) and Ivory.

#AFF

#ASC2020

Pictures Courtesy #FAT

#EmergingStrongerTogether

Like this: Like Loading...