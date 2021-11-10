Striker Nilda Romana showed no mercy on the weekend when she struck a dozen goals for Buibere FC’s fantastic 16-1 win over a hapless Academica FC side in the 2021 FFTL Women’s League at the Estadio Municipal Dili.

Nilda was on target in the seventh, 20th, 29th, 35th, 36th, 40th, 52nd, 62nd, 66th, 67th, 69th and 75th minute as Fimania Babo nailed a brace in the 12th and 55th minute.

The other goals for Buibere were scored by Lucefia Fernandes in the 26th minute and Marcia Chaves in the 39th minute.

Academica’s only goal of the game was scored by Zonalia Mendoca early in the seventh minute of play.

In the only other match that was played this week, S’Amuser FC battled AD S.L.B to a scoreless draw.

FFTL WOMEN’S LEAGUE 2021

RESULTS

S’Amuser FC 0-0 AD.S.L.B

Academica FC 1-16 Academica FC

