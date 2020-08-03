Defending champions PTT Chonburi Bluewave set the pace in the opening tie of the Futsal Thai League 2020 when they smashed Rajhabat Petchaburi 5-0 at the Bangkok Arena.

In the game that was devoid of spectators due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, Ronachai Leongwongsuk grabbed a brace off goals in the 21st and 24th minute.

Phiraphat Kaewvilai had set the ball rolling earlier with the first goal of the game after just seven minutes as Muhammad Osamanmusa added the second goal five minutes later.

Kritsada Wongkaew then finished things off with the final goal of the afternoon in the 31st minute.

On the other hand, Cat FC were also big winners on the weekend with a 5-1 beating of Northeast FC.

This even though they had to come back from a goal down after Victor Acassio has given Northeast the lead as early as the third minute.

But Cat FC fought back with a Phanuphong Hinnok’s equaliser in the sixth minute before taking the lead through Ake Thana Thammakit three minutes later.

Udson Goncalves Vieira then found the back of the net twice off goals in the 30th and 34th minute.

A red card on Chonthon Niemphai soon after gave the advantage to Cat FC as Airton Oliveira Brandao then finished things off right at the end.

RESULTS

Cat FC beat Northeast 5-1

Surat Thani beat AMS Port 1-0

Tha Kam Cold Room beat Bangkok BTS FC 3-1

Kasem Bundit FC beat Thammasat Stallion 2-0

PTT Bluewave Chonburi beat Rajabhat Phetchaburi 5-0

Sing Samut Sakorn beat BKC Prachinburi Highway 7-4

Navy beat Bangkok City FC 5-3

FUTSAL THAI LEAGUE 2020 Current Standings

No Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 PTT BLUE WAVE CHONBURI 1 1 0 0 5 0 5 3 2 CAT FUTSAL CLUB 1 1 0 0 5 1 4 3 3 SING SAMUT SAKHON FC 1 1 0 0 7 4 3 3 4 NAVY 1 1 0 0 5 3 2 3 5 THA KHAM COLD ROOM 1 1 0 0 3 1 2 3 6 KASEM BUNDIT FC 1 1 0 0 2 0 2 3 7 SURAT THANI 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3 8 AMS PORT 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0 9 BANGKOK BTS FC 1 0 0 1 2 3 -1 0 10 THAMMASAT STALLION 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2 0 11 BANGKOK CITY 1 0 0 1 3 5 -2 0 12 BKC PRACHINBURI HIGHWAY 1 0 0 1 4 7 -3 0 13 NORTHEAST 1 0 0 1 1 5 -4 0 14 PHETCHABURI RAJABHAT 1 0 0 1 0 5 -5 0

