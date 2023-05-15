Malaysia settled for another silver medal in the SEA Games sepaktakraw competition today, taking their overall haul to three silver and two bronze medals in the competition.

The Malaysians lost 2-1 to Indonesia in the men\s doubles final at the National Olympic Training Centre. Noraizat Nordin and Aidil Aiman Zawawi won the first set 21-16 against Saiful Rijal and Muhammad Hardiansyah Muliang.

However, the Indonesian duo came back to level the score in the second game with a 21-16 victory and triumphed 21-13 in the third set. Despite the loss, Noraizat said he was still satisfied with their performance in the final.

“We gave it everything we had. You have to stay calm whatever happens. Of course, we wanted to win the gold but luck was not on our side today. We will continue working hard and hope to do better in our next competition.

Malaysia still has a chance of winning gold in the inter-regu tomorrow.

