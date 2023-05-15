Malaysia’s hopes of gold medals in the SEA Games badminton tournament will rest solely on the shoulders of the mixed doubles pair of Yap Roy King-Cheng Su Yin following the failure of four other representatives whose challenge fizzled in the semi-finals stage today.

The scratch pair of Roy King and Su Yin came through 24-22, 25-27, 21-19 victorious in a nerve-wracking encounter that lasted 72 minutes against Thailand’s Pakkapon Teeraratsakul-Phataimas Muenwong in the semi-finals at the Morodok Techo Badminton Hall.

The unseeded Roy King-Su Yin will play top seeds Rehan Naufal Kusharjanto-Lisa Ayu Kusumawati from Indonesia in Tuesday’s final. The Indonesians triumphed over Ratchapol Makkasasithorn-Chasinee Korepap of Thailand 19-21, 21-18, 21-19 in the other semi-final.

National men’s singles players Leong Jun Hao and Lee Shun Yang lost their semi-final matches against their Indonesian opponents – Christian Adinata and Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo.

Jun Hao lost 19-21, 12-21 to Adinata while Shun Yang went down 15-21, 18-21 to Chico.

Hours after qualifying for the mixed doubles final, Su Yin and her identical twin Cheng Su Hui were beaten 10-21, 17-21 in the women’s doubles semi-finals match against Indonesian second seeds Meilysa Trias Puspitasari-Rachel Allesya Rose.

The women’s doubles final will be an all-Indonesian affair after top seeds Febriana Dwipuji Kusuma-Amalia Cahaya Pratiwi outclassed Malaysians Lee Xin Jie-Low Yeen Yuan 21-9, 21-9 in 30 minutes.

