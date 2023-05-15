Debutant Nur Syazwani Radzi won Malaysia’s first weightlifting SEA Games medal on the last day of the event competition at the National Olympic Stadium in Phnom Penh today.

The 20-year-old Syazwani who hails from Kedah, won a bronze with a lift of 80kg in the snatch event and followed up with 104kg in clean and jerk for a total of 184kg.

Indonesia’s Tsabitha Alfiah Ramadani won the gold (204kg) and Vietnam’s Thi Thu Uyen Dinh took the silver (194kg).

Syazwani said though she was competing in the games for the first time and was up against experienced athletes, she wasn’t awed by the occasion.

“Before I went on stage, I watched Tsabitha and Thi lift, and I felt I should do something to win a medal,” she added.

She said she was happy to record a perfect lift, but her 80kg mark in the snatch was far from her personal best of 106kg.

