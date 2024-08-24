Nur Balqis Khatijah Ahmad Redzuan is homing in on winning two titles in Round 8 of the Allianz Junior Badminton Championships 2024 after booking her place in the two semifinals in style here in Kota Bahru, Kelantan.

The lanky 11-year-old used her height advantage to full effect when she won the Girls’ Under-11 Singles quarterfinal tie with a 31-12 win over Nur Aryssa Aqeela Zyreemy (SK Mulong 2, Kota Bahru).

Nur Balqis (from SK Atas Tol in Kuala Terengganu) then alongside partner Tengku Nur Qaireen Rysha Tengku Sharuddin (SMK Bukit Besar, Kuala Terengganu) booked their place in the semifinals of the Girls’ U13 Doubles.

In their quarterfinal tie, Nur Balqis-Tengku Nur overcame Dania Qalesya Nur Iman Sulaiman (SMK Syed Hassan, Kangar)-Nur Marissa Amani Sharizan (SMK Syed Hassan, Kangar) 30-4.

“I’m on track to winning this tournament. But I’m keeping calm and trying hard not to be over-confident,” said Nur Balqis, who stands at 161cm.

