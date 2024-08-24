Trent Sainsbury is back at Central Coast Mariners after the Subway Socceroos defender re-joined the Isuzu UTE A-League on a three-year deal following 10 years overseas.

Sainsbury returns to two-time reigning champions the Mariners, where the 58-time Australia international made his professional debut in 2010 and won a Premiership and Championship before leaving Gosford for Europe in 2014.

For more, please click on https://aleagues.com.au/news/central-coast-mariners-transfer-latest-trent-sainsbury-socceroos-return-details-news-a-league/

