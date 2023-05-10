Defending champion Nur Sarah Adi lost on countback and was forced to settle for the silver medal in the women’s pole vault event at Merodok Techo Stadium here today.

Nur Sarah and Thailand’s Chonthicha Kabut both cleared 4.05m, but the latter won on countback. Natalie Rose of the Philippines finished third on 4.00m.

“Although I lost the gold, I am still happy because I recorded a new personal best mark,” said Nur Sarah.

“I did not train for two weeks due to injury and other reasons, so I am happy with my effort.” In the Hanoi edition last year, Nur Sarah recorded 4.00m to win the gold medal.

