THE national women’s table tennis squad reached the SEA Games team final after 30 years by overcoming Vietnam 3-1 in the semi-finals at Morodok Techo National Stadium today.

The trio of Karen Lyne, Ho Ying, Tee Ai Xin and Im Li Ying, who upset Singapore 3-0 on Tuesday, will take on Thailand in the final tomorrow.

Malaysia last reached the women’s team final at the 1993 Singapore edition, finishing runners-up to Indonesia.

However, at the 2021 Games in Hanoi, the Malaysians bagged the bronze.

