World Athletics and the World Federation of Sporting Goods Industry (WFSGI) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to continue and strengthen their collaboration.

The agreement seeks to consolidate existing work streams involving athletic shoe regulation. However, the MOU also sets out areas for future cooperation such as getting more kids active and into athletics, enhancing the presentation and the sustainable development of the sport for the benefit of the sport, the athletes, and the industry.

Jon Ridgeon, CEO of World Athletics, said: “We have a very productive relationship with the WFSGI, which is important as we set the future course for the sport, particularly when it comes to key areas of technical equipment, shoes and clothing. The sporting goods industry is a key commercial stakeholder in our sport and the better our cooperation is, the stronger our sport will be. This MOU marks a significant milestone in this collaboration and represents our commitment to continue building our relationship in the coming years.”

Robbert de Kock, President and CEO of the WFSGI, said: “The collaboration of World Athletics and the sporting goods industry is invaluable for athletes and the industry alike, and ultimately the athletic sport disciplines will benefit. Sport equipment is an inseparable part of any sport in order for it to be practiced. To foresee and exchange early on rules and regulation changes secures a fair and level playing field for all stakeholders involved. As the sport and sports equipment evolves, rules and regulations play an essential role in the sport’s development. We thank World Athletics for their trust and collaboration. The industry is committed to promote and develop sport at large. This is part of our DNA and we look forward to building a stronger future for athletic sports and the brands involved.”

Over the past three years, World Athletics and the WFSGI, both governing bodies recognised by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), have intensified their collaboration, which resulted in the signing of the first MOU in Monaco.

The signing ceremony took place in conjunction with a two-day high level meeting between World Athletics, WFSGI and 13 WFSGI members involved in athletics and who comprise the WFSGI Athletics Committee. The meeting participants explored topics including athletic shoes, bibs, kids athletics, the promotion of events and the development of the sport overall.

The WFSGI Athletics Committee represents the sporting goods industry in collaboration with World Athletics. The WFSGI members are committed to playing an important role in athletics through the outfitting and support of athletes, teams, national federations, National Olympic Committees, and other sport organisations, including event organisers.

About The World Federation of Sporting Goods Industry (WFSGI):

The WFSGI is the world authoritative body for the global sporting goods industry. As an independent not-for-profit association, the federation is home to more than 280 direct members and 5000 indirect members, including the largest names in the sporting goods industry. Collectively, the WFSGI membership represents 70% of the global industry turnover.

Founded in 1978, the mandate of the WFSGI is to unite and serve sports and sports-inspired leisure brands, manufacturers, suppliers, retailers, national/regional federations, industry and trade associations and all sporting goods industry related businesses.

As part of its mission, the WFSGI facilitates legally permissible communication and cooperation to enhance competitiveness and innovation. Its purpose is to represent and inspire the industry, to invest in innovation, promote physical activity, support free trade and do business in an ethical and sustainable way. The WFSGI seeks to positively influence the way products are manufactured, with a focus on people involved in the manufacturing and the environment.

