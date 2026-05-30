The ASEAN Club Championship Shopee Cup™, Southeast Asia’s premier club competition will return for its third edition in 2026/27, with the region’s leading clubs including defending champions Buriram United FC battling to be crowned ASEAN Club Champions.

The 2025/26 edition concluded just this week with Buriram United FC successfully defending their title after defeating Selangor FC 3-1 on aggregate in the Final.

This season, the Shopee Cup™ promises to be even more exciting with an expanded field of 14 domestic league champions (and in some instances, runners-up) and Cup winners.

The Shopee Cup™ 2026/27 Official Draw will be broadcast live on 5 June 2026.

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