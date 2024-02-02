The FA of Singapore (FAS) have announced the appointment of Tsutomu Ogura as the new Director (National “A” & Under-22 Teams)

The 57-year-old Ogura brings a wealth of experience to the role, with significant coaching experience at various clubs and notable achievements as part of the Japan Football Association (JFA) setup..

In a strategic move aligned with the post-SEA Games Football Review 2023 recommendations, Ogura will lead the men’s senior team while also overseeing the performances of the Under-23/22 team and its coach.

For more, please click on

#AFF

#FAS

Like this: Like Loading...