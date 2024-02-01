The 2023/24 Malaysia Super League will start a week later than scheduled to accommodate the changes to the implementation of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system this season.

Organisers Malaysian Football League (MFL) announced that the reason for the change was due to FIFA’s change in the inspection date of the VAR system to 16 to 21 April 2024 from the previous February 2024 date.

“The series of VAR test matches involving Malaysian League clubs that will be held from 22 April to 5 May 2024 can only be done after the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) gets approval from FIFA,” stated MFL in a statement.

“Following the change in the FIFA inspection date, the MFL had to delay the start date of the Malaysia League by a week compared to the original date of 3-5 May 2024 to 10-12 May 2024.

#AFF

#FAM

Like this: Like Loading...