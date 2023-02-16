Sports company PUMA has signed a long-term agreement with reigning Olympic 100 meters Champion Marcell Jacobs from Italy, who will wear the company’s products starting at the Orlen Cup in Lodz.

Even though he started out his career as a long jumper, Jacobs has won a series of titles in the sprint over the past years, including Olympic Gold in the 100 meters and the 4×100 meter relay events.

He is also the reigning European 100 meters Champion and the World and European 60 meters indoor Champion. His personal best is 100 meters in 9.80 seconds.

“We are thrilled to welcome Marcell Jacobs, Usain Bolt’s successor as the Olympic 100 meters Champion, to the PUMA Family,” said Pascal Rolling, Head of Sports Marketing at PUMA.

“With Marcell Jacobs, Andre de Grasse, Shericka Jackson, Elaine Thompson-Herah and many others, PUMA has an incredible line up of athletes ahead of some very important track and field events this year and next.”

With 1.1 million followers on Instagram, where he is known as ‘crazylongjumper’, Jacobs reaches a large audience of fans around the world.

The combination of his athletic success and his great personal style makes him an ideal ambassador for PUMA.

Jacobs will wear PUMA’s evoSPEED TOKYO NITRO track and field spikes, which offer the ultimate combination of power and propulsion thanks to PUMA’s NITRO Elite foam technology in the forefoot and a full-length Pebax plate.

