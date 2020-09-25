Phong Phu Ha Nam failed to capitalise on their home advantage when they were held to a 3-3 draw by Thai Nguyen T&T in the first leg of the Vietnam National Women’s Football Championship at the Ha Nam Stadium.

In what was the opening match of the Women’s Football Championship, Ha Nam was expected to show their dominance at the Ha Nam Stadium but instead it was Thai Nguyen who grabbed the early initiative.

Nguyen Thị Quynh gave Thai Nguyen the lead after 32 minutes as Nguyen Thị Tuyet Dung then equalised for Ha Nam eight minutes later.

Thai Nguyen then struck two quick goals off Mai Quynh for them to take a 3-1 lead at the half.

But the second half saw Ha Nam exerting their presence as they pushed Thai Nguyen hard before scoring two goals off Do Thị Nguyen and Le Thu Thanh Huong for the one point.

In the meantime, defending champions HCM City I crushed HCM City II 6-0, while Hanoi I Watabe defeated Hanoi II 2 Watabe with the same 6-0 scoreline.

Vietnam Coal and Mineral beat Son La 4-1.

Like this: Like Loading...