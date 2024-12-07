ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – DECEMBER 05: <> during previews ahead of F1 Academy Round 7 at Yas Marina Circuit on December 05, 2024 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Joe Portlock/Getty Images)

Oracle Red Bull Racing is proud to announce that AvaTrade is joining the Red Bull family as Team Partner with the largest, multi-year deal that AvaTrade has ever done in Formula 1. The extensive partnership includes commitment to the Red Bull Academy Programme, as AvaTrade looks to expand its position as an award-winning, established, and renowned online trading broker. With the new partnership, Oracle Red Bull Racing will have enhanced access to global financial markets with the cutting-edge technology & brokerage services offered by AvaTrade.

AvaTrade branding will be present on Oracle Red Bull Racing’s RB20 car for the final round of the 2024 season at the upcoming Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, jumpstarting the partnership ahead of 2025. Further branding, including on Oracle Red Bull Racing’s team kit, driver suits, and RB21 car, will be proudly displayed from the start of the 2025 Formula 1 season. The partnership will seek to further AvaTrade’s brand visibility on a global sporting scale, including in key markets of the Middle East and Central and South America, whilst delivering world-class hospitality experiences.

AvaTrade will be the Presenting Partner of Oracle Red Bull Racing’s official in-house podcast, Talking Bull. Featuring motorsport legends, Team members, and current and former drivers, Talking Bull produces exclusive and unrivalled access to the Team on a monthly basis.

Investing further in the partnership and cementing their commitment with Oracle Red Bull Racing, AvaTrade will separately become a partner of the Red Bull Racing Pepe Jeans Academy Programme in support of F1 Academy. Aimed at developing the next generation of young female talent, F1 Academy actively promotes delivering more on-track opportunities and off-track resources and prep to emerging female drivers. Mirroring its expertise in empowering individuals to succeed in the financial world, AvaTrade will use this collaboration to highlight initiatives that encourage diversity, accessibility, and excellence, both in trading and in motorsport.

As one of the youngest and most successful teams in recent Formula 1 history, Oracle Red Bull Racing and AvaTrade are dedicated to a collaborative partnership with focus on pushing the limits and doing things differently, together.

Christian Horner, CEO & Team Principal of Oracle Red Bull Racing said, “Everyone at Oracle Red Bull Racing is excited to be welcoming AvaTrade to the Red Bull family and to see them proudly displayed on the RB20 in Abu Dhabi as we celebrate the end of the 2024 season. This is a unique partnership that has combined our shared values of maximizing potential and achieving success – whilst pushing the limits. The partnership expanding to F1 Academy and Talking Bull shows the commitment and amazing working relationship that the Team already has with AvaTrade, and shows the depth of the world of Red Bull and exciting opportunities in F1. We look forward to reaching new heights together in 2025 and beyond.”

Dáire Ferguson, CEO of AvaTrade said, “Oracle Red Bull Racing’s commitment to innovation and excellence aligns seamlessly with our own mission at AvaTrade. Their dominance in Formula 1 reflects the precision and focus we deliver to our traders every day. As a world-leading broker specializing in Futures, Options & CFDs and providing access to global markets, AvaTrade’s innovation equips traders to push boundaries just as Oracle Red Bull Racing does on the track. Together, we’re breaking new ground and opening doors for race fans and traders alike to experience the extraordinary.”

Ori Matarasso, Chief Marketing Officer of AvaTrade added, “This partnership is a wonderful opportunity for AvaTrade and Oracle Red Bull Racing to empower each other on the global stage. With our expertise in brokerage, risk management, and financial education, we’re uniquely positioned to bring traders and motorsport fans closer to success. There will be untold opportunities for brand awareness, especially given the way our two brands are perfectly aligned in their goals and methods. This partnership with Oracle Red Bull Racing will solidify AvaTrade’s position as a world-leading online broker, which is focused on providing its clients with the best training, technology, risk management tools, and education. We are looking forward to a long and fruitful partnership with Oracle Red Bull Racing.”

