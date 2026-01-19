THE TEAM ENTERS THE 2026 SEASON IN STYLE WITH THE LAUNCH OF THE NEW REPLICA COLLECTION IN PARTNERSHIP WITH BRITISH PERFORMANCE SPORTSWEAR BRAND CASTORE.

Oracle Red Bull Racing is charging into the 2026 F1 season with a visual identity that’s bold, blue, and unmistakably Red Bull. Engineered alongside Teamwear Partner Castore, the 2026 Replica Collection blends cutting-edge design with performance-driven detail. Featuring the iconic sun and bulls logo alongside advanced tech graphics, the collection embodies the innovation, speed, and excellence that defines the Team’s place at the forefront of F1.

New for the 2026 season is a bespoke jacquard pattern that is featured throughout the collection, set against bold hues of blue, a subtle yet powerful visual expression of the Team’s DNA. This woven design symbolises the depth, complexity, and precision at the heart of F1, while representing the interconnected strength and unity of the team. Its textured detailing creates a premium, performance-led aesthetic that reinforces Red Bull’s drive to innovate – a wearable story of heritage, craft, and relentless progression.

Featuring Men’s, Women’s, and Junior pieces, the range spans short-sleeve polos, hoodies, and gilets, alongside soft-shell, rain, and bomber jackets – each crafted as a statement of style. Short-sleeve tees incorporate Aertek sweat-wicking technology for enhanced comfort, while every piece blends durability, performance, and a sleek aesthetic.

Designed to reflect the synergy between high-performance engineering and contemporary design, this range ensures fans can wear the Team’s identity with pride – on and off the track.

Nick Stocker, Group Commercial Director of Oracle Red Bull Racing, said: “The 2026 season is a defining moment for Oracle Red Bull Racing. Launching with our own engine represents courage and innovation – and that spirit is reflected in the bold design of our new performance wear. This collection invites fans to join us on this journey, celebrate this incredible chapter, and look forward to what’s next.”

Tom Beahon, Co-Founder and Co-Chief Executive of Castore, said: “2026 is a season of bold moves, and this collection reflects that spirit. It marks another proud milestone in our partnership with Oracle Red Bull Racing and reflects our shared ambition to continually raise the bar on the track and in performance sportswear. We’ve created apparel that combines technical precision with contemporary design, built for fans who share the team’s drive to push beyond limits. Together, we’re setting new standards in Formula One and in the apparel fans wear with pride.”

Like this: Like Loading...