Oracle Red Bull Racing is proud to announce a new, multi-year partnership with Indeed, the world’s #1 job site and a leading hiring platform, beginning with the 2026 Formula 1 season. The partnership brings together the pinnacle of motorsport engineering and a global leader in hiring, both united by a shared belief that world-class talent is the ultimate driver of success because it can deliver the ultimate competitive advantage.



Indeed data shows US job postings mentioning “racing” or “motorsport” increased nearly 88% between January 2021 and 2026, highlighting the rapidly growing interest in careers across the sport.Starting with the second round of the Formula 1 World Championship in Shanghai, Indeed branding will debut on RB22 and helmets of the pit crew and drivers.



In the races that follow, the partnership will expand further across the Oracle Red Bull Racing ecosystem, including Driver and Team Principal kit.Indeed also joins Oracle Red Bull Racing as Presenting Partner of its Talent Academy Programme, which is aimed at assisting individuals exploring a career in Formula 1 and includes work experience projects, student placements, apprenticeships and development programmes.

By aligning with

one of the most elite teams in professional sports, Indeed aims to reinforce its position as a premier trusted partner for both job seekers and employers, also highlighting the importance of connecting the right people with the right roles to drive long-term innovation and performance.