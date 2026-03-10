The multi-year agreement sees Indeed named as the recruitment partner of Oracle Red Bull Racing, with the partnership extending across Red Bull Racing’s F1 Academy team.
|Oracle Red Bull Racing is proud to announce a new, multi-year partnership with Indeed, the world’s #1 job site and a leading hiring platform, beginning with the 2026 Formula 1 season. The partnership brings together the pinnacle of motorsport engineering and a global leader in hiring, both united by a shared belief that world-class talent is the ultimate driver of success because it can deliver the ultimate competitive advantage.
Indeed data shows US job postings mentioning “racing” or “motorsport” increased nearly 88% between January 2021 and 2026, highlighting the rapidly growing interest in careers across the sport.Starting with the second round of the Formula 1 World Championship in Shanghai, Indeed branding will debut on RB22 and helmets of the pit crew and drivers.
In the races that follow, the partnership will expand further across the Oracle Red Bull Racing ecosystem, including Driver and Team Principal kit.Indeed also joins Oracle Red Bull Racing as Presenting Partner of its Talent Academy Programme, which is aimed at assisting individuals exploring a career in Formula 1 and includes work experience projects, student placements, apprenticeships and development programmes.
By aligning with
one of the most elite teams in professional sports, Indeed aims to reinforce its position as a premier trusted partner for both job seekers and employers, also highlighting the importance of connecting the right people with the right roles to drive long-term innovation and performance.
|Laurent Mekies, CEO and Team Principal at Oracle Red Bull Racing, said: “People have always been the foundation of our success at Oracle Red Bull Racing. Every Championship we’ve won is the result of exceptional talent, strong collaboration, and a culture that empowers our Team to perform at the highest level. We’re incredibly proud of the diverse set of specialisms across the entire Team that drives performance every weekend. In a sport defined by marginal gains, our Team personnel are and will always be our greatest advantage. Working with Indeed across both our F1 and F1 Academy teams allows us to continue attracting, identifying and supporting the very best people in the industry.”
James Whitemore, CMO of Indeed, said: “At Indeed, we’re proud to help people get jobs and help employers find the people who drive their success. Our partnership with Oracle Red Bull Racing places Indeed alongside one of the most high-performing teams in the world. It’s a powerful platform with a highly engaged, global audience that values performance, innovation, and technical excellence. Most importantly, it reinforces a universal truth: whether you’re building a championship‑winning racing team or a world‑class business, success depends on the talent you hire.”