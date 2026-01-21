Oracle Red Bull Racing welcomes CLEAR as the Team’s first-ever Official Haircare Partner for the 2026 season and beyond.

CLEAR, engineers of the world’s No.1 men’s shampoo, enter the world of Formula One with the six-time World Champions to unite two industry-leading pioneers on a global scale.

Rooted in a shared obsession with peak performance under extreme pressure, the global collaboration brings CLEAR’s advanced scalp care expertise into the high-intensity world of F1, creating a powerful cross-industry platform designed to engage consumers and fans, keeping them at the heart, and head, of everything the Team does.

With a legacy steeped in championships, the Team’s bold and uncompromising performance culture aligns with CLEAR’s industry-leading scientific expertise and pursuit of developing high-performance scalp and haircare solutions.

CLEAR’s logo will be displayed on the striking new RB22 and will also be worn on the balaclavas of four-time World Champion Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar.

F1 drivers face some of the most extreme pressures in sport. Temperatures reaching up to 60°C, intense sweating and prolonged helmet wear can cause discomfort and disrupt focus. CLEAR’s advanced scalp technology is designed to eliminate performance-impacting factors on and off the track.

Starting from the 2026 season, the Oracle Red Bull Racing and CLEAR partnership will come to life globally across Asia, EMEA and Latin America through a bold and innovative programme spanning brand storytelling, digital and social content, retail activations and fan engagement.

Nick Stocker, Group Commercial Director of Oracle Red Bull Racing, said: “Precision, discipline and relentless improvement define our continued success, and that performance mindset is what makes CLEAR a natural partner for the Team. Their focus on science, innovation and results aligns closely with how we operate on and off the track. We look forward to working together to bring fans closer to the culture that fuels Oracle Red Bull Racing.”

Mohamed Elsharkawy CLEAR Global Brand Vice President, said: “CLEAR is designed to help people perform at their best under pressure, and partnering with Oracle Red Bull Racing brings our scalp care science into one of the most extreme performance environments in the world, where a CLEAR™ HEAD can make a major difference. This partnership reflects our shared belief in precision and performance, and together we aim to inspire people who demand maximum results in every aspect of their lives, while creating experiences that help them show up at their best, on and off the track.”

