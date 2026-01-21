Formula E today announced it achieved B Corp Certification, cementing its position as the benchmark for sustainable innovation in sport.

The B Corp Certification recognises Formula E’s decade-long leadership in using sport as a powerful force for positive change, delivering growth for business, meaningful impact for society, and real progress for the planet. By securing this status, the series codifies its mission to ‘Make Progress Thrilling’, challenging a sports industry that has traditionally prioritised spectacle over systemic impact.

Achieving B Corp status is a bold statement of intent as Formula E sets a new global standard for what modern sport can be.

Critical to Formula E’s B Corp certification were the strong social and environmental standards at race events, meaningful contributions to local communities through targeted social impact programmes, best-practice worker wellbeing strategies, and the company’s commitment to transparency and accountability.

Joining the global B Corp community, the series proudly stands alongside world-leading brands and purpose-driven organisations, including Patagonia, Ben & Jerry’s, and Allbirds, who are united in a shared mission to accelerate sustainable business practices and drive collective impact at scale.

Formula E made the announcement at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, following the recent global launch of the GEN4 – the most advanced car in the all-electric series’ history – with 100% recyclable construction and 20% recycled materials, set for its race debut next season. Designed for racing at 200mph, the GEN4 proves that sustainable engineering does not compromise elite speed.

Jeff Dodds, CEO, Formula E, said:

“We didn’t set out to join a club; we set out to break the rules of what a global sport is allowed to be. B Corp Certification is the proof that we are driven by a different energy, one where elite performance and world-moving purpose belong in the same story.

“Most see sustainability as a seminar or a boardroom box to tick; we see it happening at 200mph around a corner in your city. Whether it’s pioneering sustainable aviation fuel or engineering a 100% recyclable race car, we are here to show the world that progress isn’t just necessary, it’s visceral. This isn’t a milestone to celebrate standing still; it’s a license to go even faster.”

Julia Pallé, VP Sustainability, Formula E, said:

“Becoming B Corp certified is a powerful recognition that electric racing can do more than inspire, it can drive real, measurable change. Formula E has always focused on impact – not just pledges supporting charities or carbon reduction – investing in renewable energy and working directly with local communities in every city we race.

“By joining the B Corp community, we will collaborate, challenge each other and deepen our impact across sport and industry.”

Chris Turner, CEO, B Lab UK, said:

“Welcoming Formula E to the B Corp community marks an exciting milestone for the entire sports industry, while showcasing the increasing momentum and global reach of the B Corp movement. Formula E’s industry leadership and commitment to driving meaningful change recognises that success and purpose have never been mutually exclusive, and that positive impact is possible for companies in any sector and of all sizes.”

Now in its twelfth season, Formula E is delivering its biggest and boldest calendar to date, with 17 races in 11 locations. Designed with sustainability at its core, its schedule groups races by continent to significantly reduce freight mileage and cut CO₂ emissions, demonstrating that global scale and environmental leadership can thrive together.

Formula E was founded to counteract climate change by accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles and speeding up the transition to low-carbon mobility. It operates as a test bed for innovative technology in the electric vehicle space, supporting knowledge transfer into the manufacturing industry. Formula E was the first sport globally to earn the Net Zero Pathway certification from the British Standards Institution (BSI), the first sport to set Science Based Targets, and has reduced its Scope 1 & 2 emissions by 55% since 2019.

