Công An Hà Nội FC and Vietnam midfielder Nguyễn Quang Hải is targeting maximum points in his side’s remaining Group A matches in the ASEAN Club Championship Shopee Cup™ as last season’s runners-up attempt to secure a berth in the knockout rounds.

The V.League 1 title challengers are currently fourth in the Shopee Cup™ standings on four points from their opening three matches, with games against second-placed Selangor FC (away) and current Group A leaders Tampines Rovers FC (home) to be played by Mano Pölking’s side.

“After the first three matches, both personally and as a team, we have been giving our maximum effort in every game,” the 28-year-old playmaker says. “However, the results so far have not fully met our expectations.

“The team will review each match carefully, draw the necessary lessons, and focus on the upcoming fixtures, which are very important and decisive in our objective of qualifying for the next round.

“In my opinion, to qualify for the next round, the only way forward is for the entire team to continue working hard, stay fully focused, and achieve good results in each match. The key is to collect the maximum number of points possible, especially in our home match.”

Quang Hải has been a key component in the Công An Hà Nội side since joining the club in June 2023 following a short spell with French Ligue 2 outfit Pau FC, making nine appearances and scoring once in his team’s run to the 2024/25 Shopee Cup™ final.

He featured in both legs of a thrilling final against Thailand’s Buriram United FC that Công An Hà Nội lost on penalties to break the hearts of the Vietnamese side and their fans.

Công An Hà Nội had cruised through the opening phase of the 2024/25 edition, topping their group but Pölking and his side have found the current competition to be a stiffer challenge.

An opening loss on the road to BG Pathum United FC was followed by a narrow win at home over DH Cebu FC and a 1-1 draw with Buriram United in a re-run of last year’s final in which Guilherme Bissoli scored a stoppage time penalty to deny the visitors victory.

“Last season, when many opponents were still not fully familiar with Công An Hà Nội, the situation was different,” says Quang Hải.

“This year, with other teams preparing more thoroughly, we need to improve and further develop, both in terms of personnel and our tactical approach.

“The entire team must continue to work harder every day, with the aim of achieving better results this season.

“Competing in a tournament that brings together the strongest clubs in the region allows the team to gain a great deal of experience. These experiences are extremely valuable lessons that help us continue to improve and better prepare for upcoming matches.

“Especially this season, with quality reinforcements among the participating clubs, the competition has become even more exciting and highly competitive.”

While Quang Hải is relishing facing the region’s leading clubs in the Shopee Cup™, he is determined not to miss out on the opportunity to go one step further than last season and claim the title.

“Playing regularly and facing strong opposition in a competition like the Shopee Cup™ helps players accumulate many practical lessons,” he says. “These experiences not only benefit each individual player but also strengthen the cohesion and overall development of the team.

“For both myself and the team, these are extremely valuable lessons. They will help Công An Hà Nội continue to improve and grow.

“And if we are given another opportunity to compete for the championship, we will certainly not let it slip away and will do our best to aim for the highest position.”

Quang Hải was named Shopee Star of the Match in the first leg of the 2024/25 Shopee Cup™ final against Buriram United in Hanoi on May 14, 2025.

