BUDAPEST, HUNGARY – JULY 23: Special helmet design for Isack Hadjar of France and Oracle Red Bull Racing during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Hungary at Hungaroring on July 23, 2026 in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

ORACLE RED BULL RACING REVEAL SPECIAL DRIVER HELMETS AND RACE SUITS FOR ZANDVOORT

To mark the 2026 Dutch Grand Prix, Oracle Red Bull Racing drivers Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar have revealed their special edition helmets, bespoke race suits and boots for the final race at Circuit Zandvoort before it leaves the F1 calendar.

Both helmets draw on the timeless artistry of Dutch Delftware, one of the Netherlands’ most iconic artistic traditions and celebrate their defining moments at the circuit.

Max Verstappen pays tribute to unwavering hometown support from fans and his home race through Dutch inspired helmet design

The helmet design combines intricate floral motifs with the clean blue and white colour palette, inspired by the beauty and craftsmanship of the world-famous Delft Blue pottery and the Netherlands’ rich history.

Zandvoort Circuit leaving the calendar marks the end of a remarkable chapter in Dutch motorsport. The Dutch lion also sits on the crown of the helmet. As a hometown hero, the design serves as contemporary tribute to his Dutch heritage and a thank you to the fans for their support and marks his success at the Zandvoort circuit including three Dutch GP victories (2021, 2022, 2023).

Max will also wear a special Race Suit for the Dutch Grand Prix, featuring orange detailing, down the leg stripe, with boots that match the helmet design.

Isack Hadjar celebrates his maiden F1 podium with a playful nod to the story that surrounded his third-place finish at the 2025 Dutch GP

Across the Dutch GP race week, Isack Hadjar will sport a complimentary helmet, race suit and boots that tells his own story. Isack’s one-off helmet is inspired by the Delft Blue design of the 2025 Dutch Grand Prix trophy, paying tribute to the race that marked his first-ever Formula One podium.

Intricate Delft Blue artwork flows across the helmet nodding to the trophy and the traditional Dutch pottery style, alongside illustrations of the broken trophy, immortalising the memorable podium celebrations that followed his first top-three finish, marking him as the youngest Frenchman to stand on the podium in F1 history.

Completing the helmet is Isack’s signature anime character, a recurring feature across his helmet designs and a nod to his passion for anime. Depicted celebrating his first Formula One podium, it adds a personal touch to the helmet that reflects both his personality and one of the biggest milestones of his career.

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