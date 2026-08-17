Vietnam coach Kim Sang-sik has urged his team to stay on the front foot after a 2-0 win over a battling Malaysia in the first leg semi-final of the ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ 2026 as they seek to confirm their place in the title decider.

The defending champions laboured against an injury-ravaged home side on Sunday, with Nguyễn Xuân Son netting his third goal of the tournament before an own goal by defender Faris Danish earned Vietnam the advantage ahead of Wednesday’s return leg in Hanoi.

“Today, away was very difficult. It’s not easy game. However, I’m delighted we won two-nil,” said Kim, who was in charge two years ago when Vietnam claimed their third ASEAN crown.

“We just finished our first half, two-nil, and so we have to be prepared for the second half. We have to keep improving and show a better result in the second leg.”

The visitors were pegged back by a determined Malaysian side, who lost centreback Rodney Celvin early in the first half to injury, but his replacement Aysar Hadi, making his senior debut, performed well for much of the game alongside Ubaidullah Shamsul.

Xuân Son, the 2024 top scorer and Most Valuable Player inthe previous edition, struck in true predatory style in added time in the first half with a lunging header following some fine work down the right flank by Trương Tiến Anh.

“For me, I’m always ready … just need one ball, you know. And I waited for the moment. If the ball come into the box, I can score. I’m very happy,” said the 29-year-old Xuân Son.

Kim also praised goalkeeper Lê Giang Patrik, who produced two wonderful saves, a first-half block from close range by Paulo Josué and then palming away a powerful drive by Faris in the closing minutes.

“Patrik is the first time appointed in the Vietnam national team, and his passion, physical ability, everything is ready and well prepared. Being the last player behind, he keeps communicating with our defence line, and that’s a big responsibility for him. I’m really satisfied with his performance,” said Kim.

Malaysian interim coach Tan Cheng Hoe saluted his young charges as they fought toe-to-toe before succumbing to the might of Vietnam. They were without numerous players out with injuries or called back by their club.

“I feel proud with my players, they’ve given the best. They show their confidence, they show their commitment. I feel disappointed, but I’m proud of all the players,” said Tan, who was at the helm when Malaysia lost to Vietnam in the 2018 final.

“We created a few chances that you need to score, otherwise the opponent have the only chance in the first half, they punished us. In the second half, we have good control, then unfortunately, the own goal killed us.”

He vowed Malaysia will not throw in the towel just yet despite the uphill challenge of trying to overcome a two-goal deficit in Hanoi.

“We still have another 90 minutes to go, we didn’t lose the war here, but we lost the battle. We know, it’s not easy to play in Hanoi, especially with their home crowd support, full capacity. This kind of pressure, this kind of atmosphere, I want the players to enjoy and give their best. We need to go there and challenge the situation.” – aseanutdfc.com

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