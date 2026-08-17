Fourteen years ago, Shah Shahiran watched from the stands as Singapore defeated Thailand 3-1 in the first leg of the 2012 ASEAN Championship final, helping set the Lions on their way to a fourth regional crown.

Following Singapore’s 3-1 loss to Thailand at Jalan Besar Stadium in the first leg of their ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ 2026 semi-final on Saturday, the midfielder is now fired up to help the Lions turn the tie around when they meet in Bangkok for Tuesday’s return leg.

The 2012 success fuelled Shah’s ambition to one day wear the national colours and the 25-year-old knows that the same fire must now burn brightly to help Singapore keep their hopes of another final appearance alive.

“It was a special day for me to watch Singapore win the title. I’ve been wanting to be a national player since I was young. I still remember them winning (in 2012). It gave me even more self-belief to push harder to represent the country,” said Shah.

Shah said his football journey has surpassed his expectations. He made his ASEAN Championship debut against Myanmar at Jalan Besar Stadium in 2022 and marked the occasion by scoring his first senior international goal, a 25-yard effort in a 3-2 victory.

“I’m happy to be where I am right now and to play in this tournament for the third time,” he said.

“It was a special moment for me (to score against Myanmar in 2022) because I got to score my first senior goal in front of the Singapore fans and also my family. I had goosebumps after the first goal.”

As an aspiring player, he progressed through the Singapore Sports School and National Football Academy before signing his first professional contract with Tampines Rovers, where coach Gavin Lee became an important influence, while former Singapore midfielder Shahdan Sulaiman provided another example for the youngster to follow.

Shah has tried to bring those same qualities into his own game, particularly as his responsibilities for Singapore have grown.

“I looked up to him (Shahdan) a lot because I love his playing style. He’s calm and he’s so composed, even in difficult moments,” Shah said.

“If I can add these elements to my game, I think it’s really important for me, especially in the big games ahead in the Asian Cup and also in the (ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ 2026) semi-final against Thailand.”

Shah was handed the Singapore captaincy for the first time against Myanmar on his 25th birthday and has also drawn inspiration from regular skipper, Hariss Harun, whom he regards as a disciplined and humble role model.

Now appearing at his third ASEAN Championship, Shah has witnessed Singapore’s progression from a group-stage exit in 2022 to consecutive appearances in the last four.

The Lions reached the semi-finals in 2024 before being eliminated by eventual champions Vietnam, an experience that reinforced how decisive individual moments can be across a two-legged tie.

That lesson was evident in Singapore’s final Group A match against Indonesia. With the Indonesians needing a victory to progress, Shah produced a sliding block in the second minute to deny Mitch Baker, with goalkeeper Izwan Mahbud stranded. Singapore eventually drew 1-1 to secure their place in the semi-finals.

“I think that 2024 year, I learned a lot, that we have to be focused for the full 90 minutes during the first and second legs. The small details and the small moments will cost us during the match,” he said.

Those moments proved decisive in Saturday’s first leg loss as Thailand struck twice through Teerasak Poeiphimai in the opening 26 minutes before Seksan Ratree added a third early in the second half.

Ilhan Fandi’s 84th-minute goal, the first Thailand have conceded at this year’s ASEAN Hyundai Cup™, gave Singapore something to build on as they head to Bangkok needing to overturn a two-goal deficit.

For Shah, helping Singapore overturn the deficit against Thailand would take him one step closer to recreating the scene that inspired him 14 years ago.

“It would be a big moment and special moment for me because watching the Singapore team win the title in 2012 was huge for me. It made me want to represent the country. I’m so honoured to be donning this jersey and representing Singapore,” he said.

The ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ 2026, the jewel in the crown of ASEAN football, is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Visit aseanutdfc.com and @aseanutdfc on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube, X and LinkedIn for news, fixtures, match previews and reports, post-match interviews, match video highlights, standings and broadcast listings.

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