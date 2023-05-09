Vietnam and Myanmar made the semifinals of the Women’s Football event of the SEA Games 2023 when they emerged as group winners and runners-up of Group A respectively.

For Vietnam, their 2-1 loss to the Philippines could not deny them their win of the group as Myanmar joined them in the final four of the meet after thrashing Malaysia 5-1.

A determined Philippines took to the field against a nervous Vietnam side and after some persistent pressure at the start, it was the former that went ahead in the 12th minute through Sarina Bolden’s penalty.

And even though Nguyen Thi Bich Thuy managed to draw level with a 40th minute finish from close, it was the Philippines who grabbed the winner with a header from Hali Long in the 82nd minute.

The win gave the Philippines the same six points from three matches as Vietnam but the latter made the cut to the next round as group winners on a better goal difference with +4 as against +1 for the Philippines.

In the meantime, Myanmar made sure of their place in the next round with a 5-1 beating of Malaysia.

A brace each from July Kyaw (3rd and 40th minute) and San Thaw Thaw (62nd and 83rd) and then another from Khin Marlar Tun (27th) gave Myanmar the goals they needed even though Malaysia did manage to score their first goal of the tournament through Intan Sarah Zulgafli (59th).

The big win over the Malaysians gave Myanmar a +3 goal advantage as against the Philippines’ +1.

The semifinals will be played on 12 May 2023.

