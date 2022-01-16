Pendekar United have taken the lead in Indonesia’s 2021 Pro Futsal League after Week Two with nine points from four matches played in Surabaya.

And this weekend, Pendekar United picked up the full points with a 4-2 win over Giga FC Kota Meetro yesterday before thumping former PFL champions Vamos FC Mataram 4-0 earlier this morning.

On second is Bintang Timur Surabaya on eight points where this weekend, they held defending champions Black Steel Manokwari to a 3-3 draw before beating Pelindo FC Jakarta 6-1.

Defending champions Black Steel Manokwari are currently fourth after having just played two matches into the new season.

2021 PRO FUTSAL LEAGUE

RESULTS – 16 January 2022

Vamos FC Mataram 0-4 Pendekar United

Bintang Timur Surabaya 6-1 Pelindo FC Jakarta

Cosmo FC Jakarta 7-2 Giga FC Kota Meetro

Black Steel Manokwari 7-0 Sadakata FC

