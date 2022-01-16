Selangor TOT United have taken the lead with a perfect record at the end of Circuit 1 of the 2022 Malaysia Premier Futsal League (MPFL) this weekend.

The Klang Valley side had started the season with a 3-1 win over Kuala Lumpur on Friday before beating PDRM FC 2-1 earlier today.

Two first-half goals from Farhan Bahrim in the seventh minute and then Addli Che Husin in the 20th minute put Selangor TOT well on the way even though PDRM did managed to pull a goal back through Shafiq Tahir in the 34th minute.

The full points from two matches played gave Selangor TOT the full points and their place at the top of the 2022 MPFL standings.

In the meantime, TRW Kelantan FC are second with four points from two matches where they followed up their 3-3 draw against Kedah in the season opening tie with a 5-3 victory over ATM FC.

An own goal from Amil Hafidzi in the 12th minute did not give ATM FC the best of start as TRW Kelantan then piled on the goals off Asmie Amir Zahari (17th), Habibi Sultan (22nd), Imran Syamim Saifullah (27th) and Izwan Yaakub (38th).

ATM’s goals were scored by Shamsuri Salehin the 20th minute and Alif Iqwan Hussin (23rd and 33rd).

2022 MALAYSIA PREMIER FUTSAL LEAGUE

RESULTS – 16 January 2022



KPT-PST Mustangs 5-5 Perak

Shah Alam City 1-0 KL City FC

Selangor TOT United 2-1 PDRM FC

Selangor MAC 7-3 Kuala Lumpur

#AFF

#FAM

Like this: Like Loading...