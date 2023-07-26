Indonesia Liga 1 side Persib Bandung have signed Bojan Hodak from Malaysia Super League side Kuala Lumpur City FC.

The 52-year-old Croatian guided KL City to the final of the 2022 AFC Cup which they lost to Omani side Al-Seeb FC and also the final of the 2023 FA Cup recently which they lost to Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT).

Hodak’s best achievement with the city side since joining them in 2021 was winning the Malaysia Cup the same year by beating JDT in the final.

“Welcome Bojan Hodak, the Croatian coach will lead Persib in continuing our Liga 1 competition this season. Hopefully, his magic touch can bring Persib to a higher level and improve to be better,” states the club’s statement.

