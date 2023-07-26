#Terry Fox Run Returns with 3,000 Participants Expected at Kepong Metropolitan Park

The much-anticipated Terry Fox Run is back, and this year’s edition will be bigger and better, with 3,000 participants expected to register for the 3.5km event at the Kepong Metropolitan Park in Kuala Lumpur on the 9th of September.

The 2023 Terry Fox Run is an initiative to raise awareness and support for cancer research. It is an annual event honouring the late Terry Fox, who lost his leg to osteogenic sarcoma when he was 18 years old. He ran across Canada in 1980 to raise funds for cancer research in a “Marathon of Hope”.

Cancer Research Malaysia, the official license holder for the Terry Fox Run in Malaysia, works closely with the Terry Fox Foundation to raise funds and awareness for cancer research in the country.

The Terry Fox Run has witnessed remarkable growth in popularity in Malaysia, and this year, participants signing up for the event can rightfully consider themselves “champions.” In recognition of their dedication to joining the battle against cancer, each participant will be presented with a well-deserved medal.

Launching this year’s run at the Four Seasons Hotel in Kuala Lumpur, Canadian High Commissioner Wayne Robson said, “Over the years, funds raised through the Terry Fox Run in Malaysia has had significant impact on advances in research conducted by Cancer Research Malaysia. It is undeniable that the growth and impact of the Terry Fox Runs in Malaysia are remarkable and I hope that Malaysians will continue taking up the fight against cancer.”

During the launch, Andy Khoo, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Cancer Research Malaysia, shared his thoughts on this annual charity run, “This run serves as more than just a community event; it is a powerful initiative to raise awareness about the significance of impactful cancer research. Our mission is to uncover better treatments and save more lives from this devastating disease.

In a momentous first, this year’s Terry Fox Run in Malaysia will feature an exclusive medal for all participants. While the run remains non-competitive, this limited-edition medal commemorates the spirit of every individual involved.

With the resounding success of the 2022 event, we are eager to expand beyond the Klang Valley, with Melaka and Penang on our radar. Together, we hope to make a lasting impact in the fight against cancer and honor the enduring legacy of Terry Fox.”

Also, at the launch today, Blaise Montandon, the General Manager of Four Seasons Hotel, presented a mock cheque of RM43,100 to Cancer Research Malaysia CEO, Andy Khoo, witnessed by High Commissioner Wayne Robson. The sum was raised through the Terry Fox Fun Run organised by Four Seasons Hotel in May this year.

Cancer Research Malaysia has a track record of excellence and impact. With donations from various initiatives and well-wishes in the last 22 years, Cancer Research Malaysia has used the funds for various programmes.

Among their achievements were developing the first Malaysian-made oral vaccine, making Malaysia the first country in Asia with nationwide access to genetic counselling for ovarian cancer patients, and building the country’s first AI-powered mobile app for early detection of oral cancer.

Complimentary T-shirts, designed exclusively by Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds, will be given to participants who donate RM50 and above. All proceeds will go towards supporting cancer research initiatives.

Participants may make their donations and place orders online at

https://checkpointspot.asia/event/terry-fox-run-kl-2023.

Like this: Like Loading...