For this weekend’s resumption of the TCR Europe series at the generally hot and sticky Paul Ricard race track, a large contingent of 308 TCRs will be vying for glory against some stiff competition. Julien Briché (JSB Compétition), series runner-up in 2019, will be gunning for the European title again. The Frenchman is undoubtedly one of the big names in the TCR. Although plans for him to drive in Australia in March fell through due to the COVID-19 crisis, the highly talented driver has hopes to make a guest appearance in the TCR Denmark series later in the year. At Le Castellet, he will be up against Teddy & Jimmy Clairet (Clairet Sport), loyal supporters of the Peugeot Sport program. The field will even have a hint of the 308 Racing Cup on it, with 2019 Amateur champion Stéphane Ventaja (Clairet Sport) and runner-up Jean-Laurent Navarro (JSB Compétition) taking part, as well as Florian Briché (JSB Compétition) and Gilles Colombani (Clairet Sport). The majority of whom have been able to fine-tune their set-up in sim races.

Following the opening race at Le Castellet, the TCR Europe will feature another five rounds at Zolder (11-13 September), Monza (25-27 September), Barcelona (9-11 October) and Spa (22-24 October), before concluding in Jarama (6-8 November).

An essential rung on the Peugeot Sport development ladder, the Rencontres Peugeot Sport have been maintained in this very specific year with four scheduled rounds beginning in Dijon (25-27 September). The health safety protocol drafted by the Peugeot Sport team will ensure that competitive racing can resume in the safest possible environment. Designed to adapt, if necessary, to any changes in the health situation in France, the protocol places special emphasis on observing barrier measures and social distancing.

Consisting of four events held on some of France’s finest race tracks, starting at Dijon (25-27 September), then the Val de Vienne (16-18 October), Nogaro (30 October-1 November) and Magny-Cours (20-22 November), with the organisation of a nine-hour endurance race for the 208 Relais, the 2020 edition of the Rencontres Peugeot Sport will also feature a two-day warm-up event at Lédenon (27-28 August) for all RPS competitors signed up before Sunday, August 23 rd . Although individual entry fees per day are €210 tax incl. for the 208 Relais, €180 tax incl. for the 208 Racing Cup and €90 tax incl. for the Trophée Endurance Peugeot, a one-off fee of €390 tax incl. is also available for teams interested in taking part in all the sessions on a single day, equivalent to 7 hours of track time per day.

. Although individual entry fees per day are €210 tax incl. for the 208 Relais, €180 tax incl. for the 208 Racing Cup and €90 tax incl. for the Trophée Endurance Peugeot, a one-off fee of €390 tax incl. is also available for teams interested in taking part in all the sessions on a single day, equivalent to 7 hours of track time per day. As for the participants, the formula of the Rencontres Peugeot Sport has proven to be successful over the years and unsurprisingly, it has plenty of loyal devotees. Some 300 drivers are expected to take part in the various categories: 208 Relais, 208 Sprint and Trophée Endurance.

Finally, keen to offer 308 Racing Cup owners the chance to express themselves on track following the cancellation of the 2020 championship, the Peugeot Sport teams have set up a 308 Racing Cup Challenge, with three rounds (Dijon, Nogaro and Magny-Cours) to be held as part of the Rencontres Peugeot Sport. At least ten cars must be entered in order for the event to go ahead, but with reduced entry fees of just 800 Euros per round, it is difficult not to spark interest. So, if you are hoping to take part, you’ll need to apply quickly as the closing date for entries is 15 September.

The challenge boasts a generously-endowed prize fund with the winner of the overall standings set to take home a brand-new production car, as will the winner of the amateur standings, and total prize money of 5,850 Euros up for grabs at each race in the overall standings (from 1st to 8th) and 4,050 Euros in prize money for the AM standings (from 1st to 5th). HE SAID… François Wales, Director of Peugeot Sport “We are pleased that our circuit racing customers can get back on track after what has been an extremely complicated period for all of us. Our priority is obviously to provide them with an environment in which they can express themselves and develop on some of the finest race tracks in France, but also and above all guarantee their safety. That is why we have drafted a health safety protocol that is as effective as possible for the resumption of the Rencontres Peugeot Sport. We were also determined that the 308 Racing Cup drivers be very much involved in this resumption and that is why we set up a dedicated challenge for them at the Rencontres. Initial feedback we have had from our longstanding supporters makes me optimistic that the challenge will go ahead. However, for now, our focus is on Le Castellet this coming weekend with the TCR Europe series and our 308 TCR customer racing drivers, who we will be following and supporting.” TCR Europe calendar: Le Castellet: 21-23 August

Zolder: 11-13 September

Monza: 25-27 September

Barcelona: 9-11 October

Spa: 22-24 October

Jarama: 6-8 November Rencontres Peugeot Sport calendar: Ledenon Warm-Up: 27-28 August

Dijon: 25-27 September

Val de Vienne: 16-18 October

Nogaro: 30 October-1 November

9 Hours of Magny Cours: 20-22 November 308 Racing Cup Challenge calendar: Dijon: 25-27 September

Nogaro: 30 October-1 November

Magny-Cours: 20-22 November